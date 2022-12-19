BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Santa Clause will be making a special visit to Bellwood on Friday, Dec. 23 with the help of a local fire department.

The Excelsior Fire Department will be chauffeuring jolly Saint Nick around town starting at 5 p.m. Children and residents will have the opportunity to see Santa and wave to him as he passes by.

The tour will start on the North Side of town before heading over to the South and East sides. Around 6 p.m., Santa and the firefighters will swing by the Park View area before heading to the Cherry Avenue area.

The fire department will then drive through the Fry Development and the Lower Johnson Development before finishing on Grazierville Road to Glenby Drive.

More information about the routes Santa will take can be found on the Excelsior Fire Department Facebook page.