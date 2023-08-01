BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bellwood Borough Police Department is warning parents about fake accounts on a social media platform that may be threatening their children.

According to a Facebook post, the police department has said that a fake account on Snapchat is utilizing an 8th grader’s information to send messages to other students at Bellwood-Antis Middle School. The fake profile is allegedly also demanding explicit photos.

The incidents are currently being investigated by the Bellwood Police Department, but parents are being asked to monitor their children’s social media accounts and remind them to never send photos of themselves to others.

Here are some more helpful tips, according to the Kids Health Organization:

Never reveal personal information, such as address, phone number, or school name or location.

Use only a screen name and don’t share passwords (other than with parents).

Never agree to get together in person with anyone met online without parent approval and/or supervision.

Never respond to a threatening email, message, post, or text.

Always tell a parent or other trusted adult about any communication or conversation that was scary or hurtful.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you have any information about these incidents you are asked to report it to the Bellwood Police Department at 814 – 742 – 7800.