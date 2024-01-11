BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood-Antis School District Athletic Director and a former school wrestling coach are facing criminal charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for covering up child sex abuse.

The charges against school Athletic Director Charles Burch, 52, and former Wrestling Coach Tim Andrekovich, 59, involve a case against ex-assistant wrestling coach Ryan Blazier who was convicted in 2021 of child sex abuse.

Online court documents show Burch has been charged with felony intimidation of a witness and Andrekovich was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Burch is currently part of the school district’s athletic department. Andrekovich stepped down from his position as wrestling coach in April 2021, according to the BA Blueprint online student newspaper.

Burch and Andrekovich were accused in a criminal complaint of not following the school’s safety plan after they were notified on Dec. 17, 2019, that Blazier was under investigation. Andrekovich allegedly testified in a sworn deposition that he never read the safety plan but was responsible for implementing it. Agents noted that Andrekovich said no parents were notified of the safety plan.

The Attorney General’s Office said Androkevich received information that Blazier was leading “wrestle offs,” which involved students being alone with Blazier. One juvenile male victim claimed in the complaint that Andrekovich saw Blazier take him and another student alone into a separate wrestling room on at least two occasions in January 2020 and did nothing to stop it. The door to the room was closed and locked during the assaults.

Burch was later told in February 2020 by one of the victims that Blazier was “acting weird” and doing “weird stuff” at wrestling practice. The athletic director called the student into his office and allegedly told him that he would take care of it and to not tell anyone.

Burch then threatened the student and said that if he told anyone he would be benched for football season, according to the complaint.

“As school district employees, these defendants were trusted by students, parents, and the community to protect, educate, and mentor young people,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Instead, they were notified of abuse allegations and failed to take adequate measures to protect the students for whom they were responsible.”

Burch and Andrekovich were arraigned on Thursday afternoon and both were released on $50,000 unsecured bail each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Blazier was charged with rape and sexual assault in February 2020 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the age of 3 to 8 years old. State police began an investigation in December 2019 when Blair Child and Youth Services contacted troopers about the abuse.

It was later discovered that Blazier also had inappropriate sexual contact with two male wrestlers at the school. A janitor who spoke to police claimed he knew what was going on and brought his concerns to three school officials.

The janitor told troopers that in January 2020, he heard a student screaming in a room off from the locker room. That student told police Blaizer had him face down on a wrestling mat and was touching him until he heard the janitor using his keys to get into the room.

The second male wrestler claimed that Blazier would often touch his genitals during and after practice.

The accusations against Blazier sparked outrage among Bellwood community members and parents who said at the time they had lost all trust in the people at the school. The school district said they were informed of the investigation in December 2019. However, Blazier was initially placed on a safety plan and was not immediately suspended or put on leave.

During school board meetings, parents called for a plan of action to stop any further abuse against their children. As parents voiced questions and concerns to school board members, frustration and emotions grew.

In March 2020, then-Superintendent Thomas McInroy outlined during a board meeting steps the school was going to take to address concerns which included installing see-through windows and adding more security cameras.

While some parents felt their concerns were addressed, others questioned why the district didn’t act sooner. A large group of parents called for McInroy to resign and also started a petition which hundreds signed wanting him to step down.

A jury found Blazier guilty during a trial in October 2021. He was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and intimidation of a witness. Regarding the second male victim, Blazier was found guilty on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and intimidation.

At the time, Blazier’s attorney Thomas Dickey said Blazier maintained his innocence and was going to pursue every appeal.

Following the verdict, parents continued to call for justice in November 2021 expressing frustration over the school board’s lack of response to the case. They said the board never offered an apology or statement after Blazier’s conviction. The board’s solicitor said during a meeting they could not speak about further details in the case.

Meanwhile, Blazier was sentenced in January 2022 to spend 21 to 43 years in a state prison. He was also ordered to attend sexual offender classes during his incarceration and will be a lifetime registered sex offender, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks.

Tensions between parents and the school board continued to run high in February 2022 when a school meeting and wrestling match were both canceled.

The district said the cancelations were out of an “abundance of caution” after seven parents were charged following a Feb. 1, 2022 board meeting. Those parents received letters from the district that said their actions disrupted the meeting.

Superintendent McInroy said some parents had made statements on and off social media which also caused concern. He said he understood the parent’s frustrations but added the district couldn’t make any comments because they were involved in a lawsuit.

Parents later held protests outside the school citing frustration at the lack of answers and accountability. The charges against the seven parents were eventually dropped in March 2022 when Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye requested Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller withdraw the cases against them.

Dye noted in a letter to MDJ Miller that the charges against the parents lacked prosecutorial merit and the parents were within their right to free speech in a public forum as they expressed displeasure with certain school board officials.

As of March 2022, Blazier was awaiting trial in the sexual assault case of the young girl.