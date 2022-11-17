BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Bellwood Antis School District is continuing its efforts to improve security measures as they practiced simulations Thursday, Nov. 17.

The school district had elementary and high school students practice a reverse evacuation and soft lockdown. These drills are part of the district’s years-long emergency plan.

Security officer Tim Mercer said Thursday’s drill collaborated with the Bellwood Police Department. The specifics of these drills have students going about their days while being in locked quarters.

“We placed our school in a reverse evacuation, where our students and staff who were outside, we direct them to enter the nearest school building for the safety and combines of that building,” Mercer said. “Then we followed with a soft lockdown, which allows our students and staff to conduct normal activity within the school. Our doors are locked.”

Mercer added these drills would be best if any community threats could harm students.

Additionally, this could be used if there was a significant fire where the fumes are harmful to breathe in.

“We don’t want our students outside at recess or gym class to be breathing that in, so it could be something like that,” Mercer said. “Today, we simulated that the police department had an emergency situation. They could be serving a high-risk felony warrant or chasing a prisoner through the community. Again, these are incidents that we want students and staff back inside the safety and confines of the building.”

While this drill lasted only a few minutes, it was meant to be flexible and adaptable. Mercer said remaining this way is the best option security can do to ensure the community is safe.

After the drill, the administrative staff met to discuss the pros and cons of Thursday’s simulation. Mercer said they advise them to be critical of how they performed so they can make adjustments.

However, the school has taken multiple measures to increase security in addition to the drills. That includes hiring more officers, security cameras, and an advanced door system.

“We have to be prepared for anything,” Mercer said. “Even though we live in a small community here, a very safe community, we cannot just go and stick our heads in the sand and act like nothing could ever happen to our school. We must be prepared to defend our kids and ensure they are safe.”

Mercer said they’re going to continue doing drills throughout the school year. Their next one is in February for an active shooter.