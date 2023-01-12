BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Bellwood-Antis School District continues improving security measures by purchasing new bulletproof vests.

This purchase was a collaborative affair between the school, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1859, and the United Veteran Home Association. School Officer Tim Mercer reached out to the organizations a few months ago, asking for assistance.

Both organizations were more than happy to help purchase three bulletproof vests. Mercer said each vest cost around $915, putting their total around $2,795.

Mercer said the generous donation shows how much the community is always willing to help. These vests only further protect students, faculty and staff in threatening events.

“Our mission here, our security officers, is to protect all our students and staff from any kind of threats, whether they’re internal or external,” Mercer said. “The more protection we can receive, the more we’re able to confront and stop this threat to our community or school.”

Mercer said they are still working to improve their security measures. That means adding more security cameras and tackling their weaknesses.