JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On February 8, 2021, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty, today Pennsylvania State Police honored him with a bench along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway.

After his military service ended, Monty Mitchell signed up with the Pennsylvania State Troopers. the course of his career, Mitchell would spend time with troop G in Huntingdon and Ridgway, and troop C in DuBois.

“Well you know it’s important for not only trooper Mitchell’s family but also for the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police to recognize the sacrifices that trooper Mitchell made throughout his lifetime both with his military service and with the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Mitchell truly dedicated his life to servicing others,” Major, Area One Commander Wayne Kline said.

Mitchell’s family was present at the bench dedication ceremony

Late trooper Monty Mitchell

Many Pennsylvania State Troopers and other Brockway emergency service units gathered to celebrate Monty Mitchell.

“Well, I’m just overwhelmed with the honor they have given my son, they’ve done so much stuff for our family, and Montey was loved by a lot of people and I appreciate them honoring him,” Mitchell’s Mother Judy Mitchell said.

During the ceremony, many officials were able to speak about the memories and dedication Mitchell had.

“Trooper Mitchell and I actually went to high school together, his mother taught me in high school so I had a personal relationship with Montey over the years,” Kline said. “You know trooper Mitchell and I both went to the same barber shop, a local barbershop since the time we were in high school so you know frequently over the years we would find ourselves sitting in the same barbershop listening to stories from the barber, sharing stories not only about high school but police work and just different types of incidents that we both have worked on and been a part of.”