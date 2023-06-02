CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Practice those Tim ‘The Tool Man’ Taylor grunts because the Irvona Car Show is set to leave you awe-inspired this June.

Mel’s Car Shows is hosting the Irvona Car Show to benefit the Irvona Fire Company June 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Classic car collectors have a chance to win one of 78 awards if they are registered. Registration is $15 day of.

There are 25 classes to choose from when registering. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars registered.

There will be food, music provided by Lil Man Productions, a basket fundraiser, activities and fun for the entire family.

For any questions or more information about click here.