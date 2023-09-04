ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 70th annual Bennetts Valley Labor Day Homecoming has been brought back by community members as a way to celebrate Labor Day and bring hometown folks to the Valley

The fun included live music, a parade, fireworks, rides, bingo, a street dance and more. A turnout that organizers expected after not having the event since 2019.

“People are very excited. We’ve been hearing it on a committee for months how excited people are,” Committee President Mike Mirtich said. “A lot of excitement in the air the weather cooperated and we’re happy to be here.”

The celebration has been a staple for the valley for years and comes at a time where celebration for the community is needed. Just recently, the Bennetts Valley Elementary school was closed down, leaving community members to find a different way to bring the town together.

“This brings our community together. We lost our school and the school is what brought the community together,” Secretary Jamie Petrini said. “This festival is like a big part of it, families come back just for the Labor Day celebrations. We’re such a tight community that we’re all like family, It’s just like a big family reunion.”

The committee is hoping for a bigger celebration in the future as well. Petrini said that next year there is hope of more fire companies to fill the parking lots for the firetruck judging. She also noted that this year they had a bigger parade and outside vendors were also welcomed to the Homecoming celebration.