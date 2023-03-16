CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Four projects are being awarded funding by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development thanks to State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin.)

Benninghoff, who is also the House Republican Transporation Committee Chairman, announced the news Thursday.

“These are projects I was happy to go to bat for after the awardees took the original initiative of applying for these competitive grants,” Benninghoff said. “Each of them will be used to better their surrounding community and improve the quality of life for everyone who frequents them.”

The projects are listed below, along with a breakdown of how much money each project will receive.

Gregg Township improvements to the Old Gregg School Community and Recreation Center ($500,000).

Millheim Borough – improvements to public drinking water system ($400,000).

Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority improvements to the Kepler Pool in Bellefonte ($500,000).

Penn Township – new dump truck ($100,000).

“There are strict parameters for use of all these grants,” Benninghoff added. “Among other things, they may not be used for salaries and operating expenses or costs incurred prior to awarding of the grant. Grant writing is not an easy task, and I applaud these individual recipients for whom the hard work has paid off.”