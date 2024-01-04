(WTAJ) — National Spaghetti Day takes place on Jan. 4 and what better way to celebrate than to stop at a highly rated (according to Yelp) local restaurant to get yourself a dish of pasta?

Spaghetti is believed to have been introduced to Sicily in the 8th century by the island’s Arab conquerors, according to Britannica. The name “spaghetti” was first recorded in the 1870s and historians believe it was eaten simply with butter and cheese until tomatoes were introduced to the region during the “Columbian Exchange.”

Ok, we know you aren’t here for a history lesson, so let’s dive into the list, compiled by reviews and stars on Yelp. We also expanded data to include places with pasta dishes beyond the standard spaghetti and meatballs/meat sauce.

Did you know? There are roughly 350 different pasta types and shapes divided into four broader categories — long, short, soup, and stuffed.

Bedford County

Original Italian Pizza (4.8 stars) — 151 E. Main Street, Everett.

“We were looking for Italian food off the Turnpike and found this little place. We had a delightful meal! Service was friendly and attentive. My wife had spaghetti and meat sauce, I had veal parmigiana. Both main courses came out hot and tasty. So a filling meal, a nice dining experience and all at a bargain price.” – Yelp review

LIFeSTYLE (4.5 stars) — 108 E Pitt Street, Bedford.

“This was a really unbelievable experience. We did the Trattoria, 4 course dinner and were blown away that something like this existed in Bedford Springs. Our first course was a charcuterie plate. A delightful spread with cheese, bread and meats. The second, a pasta with olives cooked perfectly al dente. I should mention that the chef offers two different options for the pasta and dessert course. The main was a beef tenderloin that was out of this world, with some refreshing greens on the side. For dessert, we had creamy vanilla gelato with sea salt and honey. Again, delicious.” – Yelp review

Horn O Plenty (4.2 stars) — 220 Wolfsburg Road, Bedford.

“So nice to see a “Freshtaurant” – Farm to Table – place in the middle of nowhere. Well, I guess Bedford is not really the middle of nowhere, but I think it is safe to say that nowhere isn’t that far away from here. Great service with a fantastic menu of daily specials. For me, I had the bacon-wrapped meatloaf that was on special. It was great, but a little on the chunky side for me. The real bonus was the creamy mushroom soup to start. They call it award-winning, and yes, I would give it an award for being that good.” – Yelp review

Blair County

Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant (4.5 stars) — 601 E. Main Street, Roaring Spring.

“Wonderful family-owned restaurant! We eat here often and the food is excellent. Personally, I loved the baked spaghetti, but everything is so delicious!” – Yelp review

Mama Randazzo’s (4.3 stars) — 1600 Broadway, Altoona.

“Great food and great service! Anytime I come in, or my parents go and take my daughter with them, the staff is always super friendly with us and especially with my 2-year-old. Not only is the server keeping up with their other tables and the service of our table, they are taking those 2 extra seconds to make my daughter’s time there extra enjoyable.” – Yelp review

Villa Capri (4.2 stars) — 101 E. 2nd Avenue, Altoona.

“The food is excellent, very authentic Italian, even homemade garlic rolls. The owners are very warm and welcoming. The portions are so big! You will definitely have leftovers. There are so many choices too, not only pasta but great options such as crab cakes, chicken and more. The salad is very fresh and comes with your meal at no extra charge. Save room for dessert–there are so many choices. Oh…and don’t forget to BYOB with NO cover charge.” – Yelp review

Cambria County

Everyday Gourmet & Fine Food Merchant (4.5 stars) — 204 W. High Street, Ebensburg.

“My husband and I have been here many times and each time, everything is amazing. Tonight we came for my birthday celebration and they gave us champagne to start our evening. every person we spoke to was attentive and so kind. The food was absolutely phenomenal, from start to finish. they also gave us a complementary dessert, which was also absolutely delicious. We are NEVER disappointed when we come here. A true hidden gem in a small town. absolute perfection.” – Yelp review

The Wine Cellar (4.4 stars) — 338 Chestnut Street, Gallitzin.

“This restaurant is the best kept secret! It is alway our favorite special occasion place to go. The menus is short but everything is made right there from scratch!” – Yelp review

Vinco Pizzaria (4.4 stars) — 2755 William Penn Avenue, Johnstown.

“Listen. The friendliness is top notch by the staff. The food never disappoints. The pizza is addictive so if you don’t want to develop an unhealthy pizza addiction….especially if you don’t live in the area…don’t stop. If you like gooey cheesy wonderful ness….it’s a definite must try.” – Yelp review

Centre County

Bonfatto’s Italian Market and Corner Cafe (4.5 stars) — 401 West High Street, Bellefonte.

“Another great place to eat. Fresh pasta, sandwiches and breakfast bowls. It’s nice when food looks good and tastes fresh. I had the Italian sub. The bread was to die for and the lettuce finely chopped. Excellent. Glad I got the 8″ or I would explode. My kids had the pasta and they all tasted great.” – Yelp review

Brother’s Pizza and Pasta (4.1 stars) — 253 Benner Pike, State College.

“Brothers Pizza and Pasta is, in my opinion the best all around Italian/Pizza restaurant in State College. The portions are huge and the service is usually excellent. They aren’t the cheapest place to eat, but it’s well worth it.” – Yelp review

Mamma Lucrezia’s Italian Restaurant (4.1 stars) — 136 S. Allegheny Street, Bellefonte.

“We were visiting State College and wanted a good Italian restaurant. We drove 20 minutes to this place. It was well worth the drive. The food was incredible. I recommend the chicken parm. The place is small and it is BYOB. Downtown is cute.” – Yelp review

Clearfield County

Maria’s Fresh Pasta (4.6 stars) — 241 Midway Drive, DuBois.

“Found this little gem via Yelp when traveling through PA. It’s homemade pasta in a small unpretentious cafe. We had meat ravioli, pierogis, and arancini. All were fresh and very good. Large servings, too. Ordered a side salad to take home (with their homemade dressings) and have dinner for tonight! Try it- you won’t be disappointed!” – Yelp review

Luigi’s Ristorante & Catering (4.4 stars) — 32 N. Brady Street, DuBois/625 Franklin Street,

Clymer (Indiana County)

“The Yelp community got this one right! We LOVED this wonderful surprise of a restaurant! Family dinner, during a quick Tesla charge a few miles away. No regrets. Shrimp scampi on top of angel hair pasta w/ the most amazing marinara sauce I’ve had in a few years. No kidding. We also had eggplant parm w/ pasta and amazing! Two salads: Cesar and also a house salad w/ vinaigrette was very good! The bread, amazing.” – Yelp review (DuBois location)

Napoli Pizza (4.2 stars) — 5720 Shaffer Road, DuBois.

“This is definitely my go-to place in DuBois for pizza and Italian food. My boyfriend and I came here for some pizza and I was craving just some eggplant parmesan and we thought to try here since it is very close by to where we live. Overall, my boyfriend and I will definitely be coming back to Napoli’s! I gave it five stars because the staff was so friendly and inviting, the service was fantastic, and the food is downright delicious.” – Yelp review

Dutch Pantry Family Restaurant (3.7 stars) — 14680 Clearfield Shawville Highway, Clearfield.

“Love this place! Like eating at a family members house! Food and service is friendly and fabulous! Do yourself a favor and go by for dinner! Traveling through but would be a regular if I lived in this sweet little town.” – Yelp review

Elk County

Paesano Pizza (4.6 stars) — 163 Main Street, Ridgway.

“This is the pizza of my childhood. I dream about the fresh baked bread. I love the way the pizza folds up like pizza is supposed to. The baked subs get me salivating just thinking of them. If you’re craving an authentic Italian pizzeria, this is the place to go!” – Yelp review

Wildwoods Bar & Grill (4.5 stars) — 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys.

“So ya turn off the road, pass a house, keep going up a short hill and there is the restaurant/bar. I thought for sure Patrick Swyazye was going to come out like a scene from Road House. Hey this is a nice down home place with good people and friendly staff that make you feel right at home. The ribs are melt off the bone delusions. And the price was just right for the tasty steak my husband had. Thank you to a fellow helper who recommend this place, we enjoyed every bite.” – Yelp review

Huntingdon County

Original Italian Pizza Route 22 (4.8 stars) — 9599 William Penn Highway, Huntingdon.

“Highly recommend anything with their homemade bread, pizza dough, etc. Excellent. Stromboli small is very generous for one person. Side salad could use more than just iceberg and tomato, but fine for what is is and the price. Marinara sauce is good, as well.” – Yelp review

Original Italian Pizza (4.4 stars) — 628 Washington Street, Huntingdon.

“2nd visit to the area & 2nd visit to this OIP – another good one! First time (a few years ago), I remember the takeaway being a great spaghetti dinner. On this visit (better documented), the stars of the show were a Stromboli & Chicken Cheesesteak (with mushrooms). Both were knocked out of the park! Typical unassuming downtown ‘pizza joint’ ….with great food. Service was great – typical casual dining. Other diners appeared to be regulars – which would make sense for a small downtown, but have felt welcomed when here – OIP is on my list, next time I’m in town!” – Yelp review

Jefferson County

Angelo’s Pizza (4.4 stars) — 179 Main Street, Brookville.

“It’s been 2 years since we were last in Brookville, Pa. We had to stop at Angelo’s Pizza. It was great 2 years ago, and it’s still great today! Love the crispy crust and the pizza is cooked to perfection. We also tried their Onion Rings which were also tasty. The Andes Candy Brownie was fabulous. Thanks Angelo’s!” – Yelp review

Somerset County

The Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery (4.4 stars) — 1302 W. Pitt Street, Boswell.

“Fantastic food! Took family there for dinner and the food got rave reviews! Weather was lovely, so we sat outside on the patio. For appetizers, our party had Glazed pork belly and Mussels with bacon. Wonderful presentation and delicious! Entries included Lamb & sweet potato curry, 3-cheese chicken cavatappi bowl, Duck leg confit and Coconut crusted Tilapia sandwich. We brought our own bottle of wine, which topped the meal off nicely. Meals were generous portions and price was very reasonable! We enjoyed it so much! We were much too sated for dessert so we brought home carrot cake! Wow! You bet we will be back often! Kudos to a very talented chef! And thank you for the outstanding service!” – Yelp review

Carlyn’s Restaurant (4.3 stars) — 506 15th Street, Windber.

“Came here with family for dinner. Love their homemade Italian meatballs which are very flavorful and moist. Also, that spaghetti sauce is really good a little sweet wish there was a little more spice but still really good and better than most places. Great service and food we will be coming back.” – Yelp review