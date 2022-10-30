ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Best-selling author and nationally recognized speaker Adam Davis made his way to the Altoona Grand Hotel.

The Because We Care Foundation hosted Davis, who is a former first responder who inspires others to know that they are not alone in their struggles.

He spoke about the benefits of helping first responders separate their work life from their family life.

“There’s a number of challenges, the stress of seeing things that human beings aren’t supposed to see, we are not created to see and to deal with. Having and knowing that, helping to process that so they can be healthy when they go home and be helpful to their families is really important so they continue to do a good job on the street.” Author Adam Davis

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Davis was also the keynote speaker of the foundation’s night amongst heroes event.