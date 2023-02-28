CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Commissioners are continuing their discussions surrounding broadband access.

At their February 28 meeting, the commissioners heard an updated presentation from the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office.

“This is really a roadmap for both Centre County as well as a road map to the providers who would be willing to work with us,” Assistant Director Elizabeth Lose said.

After conducting various throughout the county, research presented by the office found that 7,900 addresses throughout the county are underserved or don’t currently have access to broadband.

“I think we just continue to make this a very high priority for the county this year because it’s a huge economic issue for our citizens,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said.

The office is in the process of applying for funding to fill these needs, hoping to start by focusing on clusters that are affected.

“We’re looking for the fiber and cable providers preferably, followed by affordability,” Lose said. “Looking at what priority zone a provider would want to target. We’re looking at the experience of the company, their economic vitality.”

Some of these areas in need already have the infrastructure in place, they just need to be upgraded.

“We have three zones in Centre County from a priority standpoint,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “We have nine internet service providers that have expressed interest and we now have data available so that in about a month, we’ll put out an RFP, we’ll give them about a month and a half to digest it and then hopefully in June we can start kicking off some projects.”

Funding that the county is looking to get could come from The Capital Projects Fund, The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and The Digital Equity Act Program.

“I think the main thing is trying to incentivize some of these internet providers to come into some of these underserved areas that maybe don’t make the best or the most economic sense,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said. “But we still have to incentivize them in some way to come in and serve some of these areas that probably wouldn’t see service for a very long time.”