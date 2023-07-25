STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after a State College bicyclist was killed during a bicycle crash with a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The crash happened July 24 at around 12 p.m. on the 3500 block of South Atherton Street.

State College police said that a 70-year-old resident was riding a bicycle on the bike path and then suddenly entered the roadway, striking a vehicle on Atherton Street. The bicyclist was thrown from their bike. First responders tried to give life-saving aid, but they were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police report.

The driver of the vehicle is also a State College resident and was not injured. Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this deadly crash.

South Atherton Street was closed for roughly three hours while police investigated. They said the investigation is still ongoing.