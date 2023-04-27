(WTAJ)– If you got a stack of coupons for Bed Bath & Beyond don’t throw them away yet, a retailer announced that they will honor them, but for a limited time.

Starting Thursday and going through May 7, any shopper at Big Lots that have Bed Bath & Beyond coupons can get 20% off their entire purchase that is worth $50 or more, the retailer said in a news release.

Big Lots said they are taking the coupons because they want to help shoppers across the nation. After Bed Bath & Beyond announced bankruptcy they made the decision that they were not taking coupons anymore.

“At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we’re always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” president & CEO of Big Lots Bruce Thorn said in the release. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase. This special offer can be used to purchase an assortment of great items for your home, such as bedding and bath accessories, furniture, décor and more.”

There are multiple Big Lots locations around the area. A list of them is below:

Altoona — 415 Orchard Avenue

State College — 503 Benner Pike

Clearfield — 130 Plaza Drive

DuBois — 5522 Shaffer Road

Johnstown — 1425 Scalp Avenue

Ebensburg — 881 Hills Plaza

The retailer, which is headquartered in Ohio, has a total of 1,425 stores across the United States. Big Lots carries a wide assortment of household products, furniture, accessories, kitchenware and more.