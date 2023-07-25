DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local minor league basketball teams DuBois Dream and Hollidaysburg Sideline Cancer are competing in ESPN’s The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday evening.

And although there’s a $1 million prize at stake if either team is able to clench the victory against the rest of the 63 competitors, winning is secondary to their greater mission: helping those who feel lost.

Trey Moses, a former power forward for Ball State University, gave a mental health talk at this year’s DuBois Dream kids camp earlier in July.

When it comes to the tragedy that changed his life, Trey said that there is little he doesn’t remember about the day it happened — August 22, 2017.

“If I could draw and be this artist, like, I could draw everything,” Trey said. “I remember, you know, his body, the gun and then everything after.”

When Trey was a sophomore at Ball State, he found his best friend, Zach Hollywood, 19, dead in his room.

“He called me four times, had two voice messages, but it was like 4:04, 4:08, 4:12 and 4:16. That idea of if I would have just answered will forever stick with me,” Trey said. “It’s hard not to blame yourself.”

James Whitford, former Ball State coach, said that the tragedy was “immensely sad” for Zach, his family and the entire Ball State team.

Trey said that the night almost six years ago still weighs heavily on him.

The two friends not only shared a love of basketball but bonded over their own battles with depression.

Trey said he started harming himself in his early teenage years.

“It wasn’t one of those things where I was doing self-harm to, like, not be here,” Moses said. “It was more so to just try to feel something other than what I was feeling.”

Less than a year before Zach’s death, Trey said he had also attempted suicide.

“When I had tried a couple months prior, he was all, ‘Why didn’t you call me, why didn’t you tell me?’ For me it hurts more knowing he did try and I didn’t answer,” Trey said.

Today, Trey finds that telling his and Zach’s stories can be therapeutic — which is something Albert Varacallo, DuBois Dream player and owner, can relate to.

“We’re obviously telling somewhat different stories, but there’s a lot of similarities,” Albert said. “We care and want to help out people.”

Albert formed the Dubois Dream in 2016 to play in honor of his father, who was killed in a bicycling accident.

He said he takes pride in watching Trey use the platform he built to reach people who are struggling.

“We’re just trying to continue to give back,” Albert said. “And it’s just it’s nice to have a platform to get the story out there, and hopefully it relates to somebody.”

“I think that basketball has allowed me to have a platform to allow people to listen to what I care about,” Trey said. “I can use this platform to be selfish and to make everything about me. But I want to use this platform to try to help.”

Trey said he takes pride in knowing that, after telling his story to a college basketball team a year ago, he heard from a staff member that a player later sought counseling.

On days he struggles, those stories inspire Moses to keep going.