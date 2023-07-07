CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency services show up in our biggest time of need, and in Bigler Township in Clearfield County they are receiving much-needed assistance.

This morning at District Magistrate Jim Glass’s office, officers Gregory Neeper, George DeHaven, and Mark Coudriet were sworn in as part of a state recertification process to become part-time officers for the Bigler Regional Police Department.

“Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department was approached by Bigler Township Supervisors requesting some assistance due to a lack of manpower within the agency, from the turnaround in the department,” Coudriet said.

Supervisors worked with Sheriff Mike Turner to provide the officers. Officials say this was only able to be done because of the cooperation. The three officers were sworn on Friday, July 7 and now they’re steppig up to the plate to provide protection and ensure safety.

“The three of us are going to step up and try and provide services and assistance to the residents in the area to help protect the citizens in regards to the criminal element that you know exists today,” Coudriet said.

“In the rural areas out here, it’s important to have police response, police response times that can be fairly quick in the rural areas and be able to provide the assistance that the residents need. When the police force is lacking manpower oftentimes agencies can step up and assist one another to provide that needed source of manpower,” Coudriet added.

“Almost any time of day and within a fast and reasonable amount of time, they’re going to have officers there to assist them for anything that they need,” Chief Lucas Butler said.

“I think it’s important that obviously, everyone in the area wants to have a feeling of safety and security within their homes and their properties,” Coudriet said.

“That involves additional traffic patrol to the area to help reduced issues and concerns in regards to speed and traffic violations and also to help protect the citizens in regards to the criminal element that, you know, exist today and some of the controlled substance and drug problems that many of the areas might struggle with,” Coudriet added.

The faster response times can be critical in a life-and-death situation

“You talk about response times on critical incidents. You’re looking at, a couple of minutes now for response times, and like I said, minutes count,” Butler said.

Chief Butler says many rural municipalities don’t have a force and if they do, sometimes they just need a little help.

“I think this is kind of universal within a lot of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. There are a lot of municipalities here and a lot of small police departments, a lot of rural police departments, and a lot of municipalities without police coverage. Obviously they protection of the Pennsylvania State Police, which is great. But sometimes, you need something a little bit faster or, right around the corner so you can be there for everybody in the community,”Butler said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The officers say they are taking their skills and years of knowledge to serve and protect residents, but they also want to be part of the community.

“We want to be a community-oriented department, a small department, but a community-oriented one,” Butler said.