Bikers for Barkers is a fundraising event for the Central PA Humane Society.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog walkers, hard rockers and motorcycle-ers can all get excited for the Central PA Humane Society’s “Bikers for Barkers” event.

The “Rock n’ Ride” fundraiser will take place at the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson dealership located at 2626 PA-764 in Duncansville on Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The day will feature an over 100-mile motorcycle ride that bikers can sign up for beginning at 9 a.m. on July 15. The registration form can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Non-riders are also welcome to attend for the live rock band performances and DJ sets, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Hard rock cover band Avenue of Kings will perform from 5-7 p.m., and Van Halen tribute band Completely Unchained will take the stage from 8-10 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for riders, with a t-shirt, chicken dinner and live band performances included, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Entrance for the band performances is $15, and t-shirts and chicken dinners can also be purchased for $15 each, according to the Bikers for Barkers Facebook page.

Food trucks and other local vendors will also be selling their products throughout the day.

Visit the Central PA Humane Society’s website and Facebook page to stay updated for more information regarding the event.