BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Riders lined up Saturday for the 22nd annual Bikers for Barker’s event.

The annual event was held at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville and is to help raise money for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Bikers met up before the ride in Windber where President of the Central PA Humane Society Joeseph Zolna said this ride is needed more than ever.

“We are so overwhelmed with cats and dogs right now, just we really need people to spay and neuter their animals,” Zolna said. “Be responsible animal owners. We have so many that come in daily and then we have to foster them out, we’ve got a lot of them out in foster homes, not just what you see at the shelter. And it really takes a large community to help us do that.”

All of the proceeds will go toward ensuring that the animals at the humane society receive the best care. Zolna added that this year the race grew, with around 500 riders participating this year.

“This one event is our biggest fundraiser,” Zolna said. “We end up seeing about $30,000 to $40,000 raised from this one single event.”

Zolna also encourages everyone to reach out to volunteer their time or to adopt a pet of their own.

“I love the animals and I love the staff. We have some of the greatest staff, the shelter volunteers, everybody out here that puts this together,” Zolna said. “I have a huge heart for animals, they are what drives me, what gets me here at 7 in the morning, staying until midnight to clean up everything.”

For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, visit their website.