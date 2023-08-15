BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bi-partisan bill, led by Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) has been introduced to help Pennsylvania in long-term substance abuse recovery.

House Bill 1650, which has nearly 20 Republican and Democratic co-sponsors, would create the Lifetime Recovery from Substance Abuse Grant Program through the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

“We want to help people get into recovery and stay there for the rest of their lives,” Gregory said. “There is a lot of emphasis on starting recovery. Yet recovery is not a one day, one week, one month or even one year commitment. It takes a lifetime, and the Lifetime Recovery from Substance Abuse Grant Program would supply what is needed to those who need it most.”

According to Gregory’s announcement, relapse rates for addiction ranges between 40 and 60%.

If approved, the grant program would assist in the development, expansion and improvement of recovery support services delivered in Pennsylvania. Recovery support providers officer critical services to those in recovery such as providing peer support, family support, mentoring services, housing and assistance in finding gainful employment.

“Recovery support providers, in particular peer recovery support personnel, play a critical role in helping those recovering from substance abuse. They deserve our support and assistance,” Gregory said. “I believe this program would give them the added support they need and deserve.”

To read the bill, click here.