HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill that will help Huntingdon County as they can add a second common pleas court judge.

Huntingdon County has always had only one judge in the common pleas court. However, this week Gov. Shapiro signed into law a bill creating a second position for a common pleas court judge. Both the state house and senate passed their respective bills on Wednesday.

President Judge George Zanic has expressed they’ve needed and wanted this addition for years now due to the increasing caseload in the county.

“The criminal cases will get through the system a lot faster too which means as far as the county budget that will be better people are sitting in the county jail less time so it’s really nice to have some assistance here,” Zanic said.

Voters will have their say during the 2025 election cycle when they pick a candidate to serve the first 10-year term.

“Senator Ward has initiated a process to recommend a new judge to the governor. The governor will then appoint someone for the position, which will have to be confirmed by the Senate. The aim is to have this process completed by early spring,” Zanic said.

Judge Zanic said this will not only benefit him but also the other courthouse employees with scheduling.