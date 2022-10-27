CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) was in court today fighting a lawsuit by his political opponent due to one of his political advertisements.

Burns, who declared victory following a court appearance, was being sued for defamation as the plaintiff, Renae Billow, Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania State Representative claimed one of Burn’s television advertisements was defamatory as it falsely accused her of scamming taxpayers while showcasing a mock mugshot of her.

Billow is running against Burns, who is the current State Representative in the 72nd District in Cambria County in this year’s General Election.

On Thursday, the plaintiff withdrew her injunction which will allow the political ad to continue to run. While the ad can run on television, the ad is no longer allowed on Frank Burn’s Facebook page.

Burns was extremely happy with Thursday’s outcome.

“This is a victory for us in court today as Renae Billow withdrew her injunction and we will continue to air the TV spot,” Burns said. “The voters now know who is telling the truth. As I’ve said all along, documents show Ms. Billow took advantage of a taxpayer-funded relief program meant to help people avoid forclosure. But just days after getting the Taxpayer Bailout, Renae Billow purchased a second property. This relief program was meant to help people in need avoid forclosure, not for people to free up cash to purchase a second property. Today’s court proceedings show just how frivolous case was that they agreed to allow the commercial to continue airing on TV.”

In the ad, which Burn’s says is “100% factually correct” he states Billow “scammed” taxpayer money from the emergency relief fund to pay her own home mortgage.

According to the lawsuit, Billow stated she was never convicted of crimes regarding her participation in the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) COVID-19 aid program for mortgage forbearance. The lawsuit also states that Billow has paid all amounts due through the program and will continue to repay all money borrowed from the program, which she applied for after losing her job.

On the flip side, Billow also said it was a win for her as Burns has to pull down the ad on his Facebook.

“It’s a win today because Mr. Burns is forced to pull down his ad on Facebook, in which he shows me in a fake mugshot,” Billow said. “He portrays me as committed a crime, which I never did.”

She also reiterated that the ad was defamatory and she has committed no crimes using the HUD program.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

No further action will take place until after the election, which is set for Nov. 8.