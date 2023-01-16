DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks are invited to play bingo and have the chance to win prizes all for benefiting Penn State’s THON.

Penn State DuBois’ Basket Bingo will take place Friday, Jan. 20 on campus inside the Hiller Building in the Student Union area. Participants have the chance to win prizes that are worth $50 or more.

Bingo will start at 6 p.m. and doors will open a half-hour early. Refreshments and snacks will be offered for purchase at the event. Pizza and water will cost $10 but chips and soda will be 50 cents.

There is a fee of $20 to play and that will also get you one bingo strip that is 3 cards. For just $4 folks can buy an additional bingo strip.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.