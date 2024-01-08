CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A chance to exercise while also having fun is available in Mahaffey for free.

The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is holding Bingocize events, a popular health promotion program that integrates exercise with the game of bingo, beginning in January until March.

Bingocize strategically combines exercise and bingo into a fun game in which anyone can participate, regardless of background, physical, or intellectual abilities. It is implemented in hundreds of senior living facilities across the U.S.

Participants can benefit from exercises in the program that are aimed at improving lower and upper body muscle strength, social engagement, health knowledge and improved cognition.

The activity is free of charge and open to the community. This is part of the Mature Resources Health and Wellness initiative beginning in January in Mahaffey.

The program is planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays beginning January 8, through March 14, at the Mahaffey Center for Active Living, 958 Market Street, Mahaffey.

To register, contact Connie at 814-765-2696, extension 318, or charris@matureresources.life