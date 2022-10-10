CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Senate bill 106 is prompting a bipartisan group of Centre County leaders to speak out against several proposed constitutional amendments.

PA House of Representatives Candidate Paul Takac (D), Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe (D), and Ferguson Township Supervisor Jeremie Thompson (R) denounced the bill on Monday afternoon.

Takac said the bill could take away the hard-earned rights of Pennsylvanians.

Among the amendments, is removing the right to tax-payer-funded abortion or any other right related to abortion.

“As a legislator, my job is to make sure everyone has the resources that they need to access the healthcare that they want, not to limit their choices,” Takac said.

Another amendment would require in-person and mail-in voters to present a valid ID and increase Pennsylvania residency from 30 to 90 days.

“Democracy is under assault,” Pipe said. “We are seeing an erosion of the right to cast a ballot freely in this society.”

“Another provision by Senate Bill 106 is the process by which we elect the lieutenant governor and it gives it to the political parties to make a nominee,” Thompson said.

“Our constitutions are supposed to be sacred. They lay the foundations of our democracy. They are not meant to be easily altered and weaponized against those who oppose the powers seeking to revoke basic, fundamental, democratic, and personal rights,” Takac said.

Takac said the bundling of these amendments only maximizes confusion for voters.

“I believe that each of these, individually, are critically important,” Takac said. “After seeing again the abuse of the current process of SB106, I think it’s time we alter the process to make it harder to alter the constitution and easier to protect our rights against a determined opposition who is not above trying to gain the system in order to pass their extremist agenda.”

Governor Tom Wolf has issued a lawsuit against the bill, citing an unconstitutional attempt to ban abortion in PA.

Joint resolutions, however, don’t require the governor’s signature.

If passed by the legislature next year, the bill could end up on the 2023 ballot.