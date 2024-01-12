STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Furnace Mansion has always been known as the birthplace of Penn State. Now, the home is being officially recognized with a historical marker.

The marker is just one of 68 campus historical markers sponsored by the Penn State Alumni Association.

President Neeli Bendapudi was on hand to unveil and dedicate the plaque, alongside dozens of community and university leaders.

“If they knew 150 people in 1855 coming together to say, “Let’s do what’s right for this community,” what excuse do we have?” Bendapudi said. “With all of the technologies we have, all of the ways of creating community, let’s work together. Now, it’s our turn to make history.”

According to the Centre County Historical Society, the university got it’s start in 1855 when leaders talked about building an “agricultural high school” on a plot of land near Centre Furnace.

The agricultural school officially opened on Feb. 19, 1859.