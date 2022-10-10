ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bishop Guilfoyle junior varsity and varsity girls’ volleyball teams wore all pink Monday evening in their games against Bishop McCourt.

The initiative was to raise money to fight breast cancer.

The teams partnered with “Girl’s Night Out” in Altoona to donate all of the money raised from the refreshments and raffle at the game.

“We’ve done multiple events over the years,” Joe Landolfi, the Bishop Guilfoyle athletic director said. “We’ve done pink out games for breast cancer, back in the day, we did teal games for pancreatic cancer. So it’s one of those things that Bishop Guilfoyle believes in being a good member of the community.”

Landolfi says that he and other faculty members are proud that the team decided to help a local charity on their own.