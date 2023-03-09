JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A big congratulations is in order for the Bishop McCort cheerleading. The Crushers have been one of the most successful in the state in recent years. A few weeks ago they took home their sixth national championship since 2010.

Dr. John Walker has been the head coach of the Crushers cheerleading program for the past 35 years. In that time he has seen the program grow into one of the most successful in the state.

“The journey this year was a lot more strenuous and stressful than in the past because there were so many teams in our division and we were also competing in two divisions,” said Walker. “So it was a long road, it was a long three days. They competed six times and they came out national champions.”

The experience of winning a national title is something the cheerleaders will never forget.

“It’s such an amazing experience,” said senior Starcia Bainey. “I would say most of all it just showed that all the hard work we put in really pays off.”

The grind of the cheerleading season is long, but it came full circle for the Crushers when they won.

“We did our traditional, which is like we throw girls up in the air, we start with them, we tumble we dance, we jump, we do all around everything,” said senior Rose Long. “And then we also had our game day, which is a separate thing, which was like cheering on sideline for football, stunting, stuff like that.”

At the national competition you only get one chance and every member of the team has to put out their best performance of the season.

“They do a routine that consists of gymnastics, jumps, stunting, pyramids, building, dancing, all aspects of cheerleading,” said Walker. “And just like you would see in the Olympics for gymnastics or ice skating, you get one shot at it and if you happen to be the one who does it right on that occasion, then you’re the winner.”

Before the Crushers left for Orlando, they performed seven full outs, which helped prepare them for the national competition.

“We were very energized in our routine, and that says a lot to the judges,” said Long. “Like, we want to make them have fun along with us and that’s what we did.”

With title number six in the books, the Crushers will look to take home their seventh national championship next season.