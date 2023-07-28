CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bishop McCort Catholic High School has announced that there will be a Mass this weekend to pray for a student and her family.

On Wednesday, July 26 in the early morning hours, a fire claimed the life of a 2020 Bishop McCort graduate and it left one person critically injured. According to Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees, Grant Jeanjaquet, was a student at St. Vincent College for nursing. He was found during a second search of the home between a couch and a wall. Officials believe he was trying to escape through a window.

All five other people were rescued by fire officials, but Vindy Kohan a current Bishop McCort student remains in the hospital. According to West Hills Deputy Chief Kevin Schrock, she was in critical condition.

We will also be taking time to remember Grant Jeanjaquet, her brother who lost his life in the fire that took the family’s home. Father Mark Begley of Our Mother of Sorrows Church will be the Celebrant for this Mass along with Father James Crookston. Bishop McCort Catholic High School said in a release

The Mass will take place on Saturday, July 29 at the school chapel at 7:30 p.m.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.