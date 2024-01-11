JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s 9th annual Mini-THON began on Thursday with an assembly for students to participate in games and special events.

Penn State University’s mascot – The Nittany Lion – welcomed the attendees alongside Tina Shearer, the Director of Mini-THON with the Four Diamonds Foundation.

Students plan for this event throughout the year and expressed their eagerness to contribute to such a significant cause. Charlize Amper, a senior member of the board, has participated in the event every year because she enjoys giving back and helping.

“We proudly announced to the student body the amount we raised, bringing us all joy in knowing how much we can help the Four Diamonds Foundation,” Amper said.

Sophomore Sophia Kutsick has been participating in Mini-THON since 7th grade and looks forward to it every year.

“At the end we get a total on how much money we have raised during the whole thing and it’s just a big surprise to everyone for how much money we have made overall,” Kutsick said.

Mini-THON is an organization run by students with the aim of improving the lives of children and families affected by childhood cancer through Four Diamonds. Bishop McCort students have been organizing Mini-THON for 9 years now and this year their goal is to raise $50,000. Last year’s event raised $48,000.

The funds raised through Mini-THON are used to ensure that families do not incur any medical bills as they continue their battle against childhood cancer. The primary objective is to enable parents to concentrate on their child’s health and well-being, rather than the financial burden of mounting medical expenses.

Bishop McCort will hold a dance and activity marathon on March 22 and 23.