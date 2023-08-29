CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the tenth year, teal ribbons will be seen during September as Bishop McCort Catholic High School (BMCHS) students along with faculty and volunteers fasten bows on trees to support Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

They will be joining volunteers throughout all 50 states, Canada and Bermuda, to Turn the Towns Teal. Students will begin tying ribbons Thursday, August 31 starting at 3:30 pm at the high school and then will continue into downtown Johnstown.

Folks traveling by Johnstown Central and Roxbury Parks and driving along the city’s main

thoroughfares, through Richland Township and Ferndale, Westmont, and Southmont boroughs, are likely to see hundreds of bows displayed bringing awareness to the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Thanks to the generosity of the Ann Harris Smith Foundation as well as support from local

municipalities, Bishop McCort students along with dedicated volunteers will be spreading the word that the “earlier the diagnosis, the better the prognosis.”

Not nearly as common as breast cancer, ovarian cancer still effects about one in 78 women. Ovarian cancer affects women in developing and developed countries similarly so it is important

for them to be aware of the symptoms, risk factors and family history.

The following are the symptoms to remember. If any persist for more than two weeks, you should contact your physician:

Persistent pelvic and stomach pain

Increased abdominal size/persistent bloating

Ongoing unusual fatigue

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Feeling the need to urinate urgently or often’

“Public awareness of these symptoms can help save lives,” Tom Smith, BMCHS Principal and CAO said. “Our students have been involved with spreading the word about ovarian cancer for many years and Bishop McCort certainly appreciates the Ann Harris Smith Foundation sponsoring our involvement with this initiative.”

The Ann Harris Smith Foundation’s contributions to the fight against Ovarian Cancer began in 2000, when Ann Smith was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. Shortly after her diagnosis, Ann and her family organized the first Laurel Auto Group Pro-Am Charity Golf Classic to help raise awareness about ovarian cancer. Ann lost her fight against this silent disease in 2002, but her commitment to helping others learn about ovarian cancer is stronger than ever.

In 2010, BMCHS started its partnership with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation to help educate its students and the local community about ovarian cancer and continue to bring Ann’s vision to life.

The campaign will also include the East and West campuses of Divine Mercy Catholic Academy,

local businesses and Somerset County locations where you will see teal ribbons waving in Windber and Somerset boroughs. Ebensburg along High Street near the Courthouse will sport teal ribbons for the seventh year.