CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bishop McCort freshman has died from her injuries less than a week after the family’s house caught fire in Westmont.

Bishop McCort principal Thomas Smith sent out an email to the Bishop McCort community saying that freshman, and member of the cheerleading team, Vindy Kohan died from her injuries.

Vindy and her family fell victim to a house fire on July 26 that claimed the life of her 22-year-old brother, and Bishop McCort alumni, Grant Jeanjaquet.

Smith asks the community to keep the family in their prayers. Students, faculty and friends are welcome to visit the Bishop McCort Chapel between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, July 31, for prayer and reflection.

You can read Smith’s statement to the community below.

Dear Bishop McCort Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Bishop McCort Freshman Vindy Kohan as a result of a fire in her family’s home in Westmont last week. We ask you to keep her family in your prayers. Please join me in offering deepest condolences to this family and their friends during this difficult time.

Students, faculty and friends are welcome to visit the Bishop McCort Chapel between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. this afternoon for prayer and reflection. Counselors will be on hand during this time to meet with individuals.

Sincerely,

Thomas A. Smith, Principal/CAO

Last week, West Hills Deputy Chief Kevin Schrock said that another one of the children was released from the hospital July 27 while one, along with the parents, were all in stable condition.