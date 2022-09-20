BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is now offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines to individuals who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine primary series.

A walk-in Bivalent COVID-19 Booster clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vaccine booster shots are also available to all other Veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act, as supply and capacity permits.

Given the fast spread of the Omicron variant, and significantly improved protection with prior boosters, getting an updated booster as soon as you are eligible is critical. VA continues to offer the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine for those who have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines. The updated booster protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

Individuals who have completed a primary series, including those who have received booster doses, and whose last shot was at least two months ago, are eligible for the updated booster.

If you are unable to attend the Altoona VAMC walk-in clinic, the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Facebook page has more locations and times.

You can also call 814-943-8164 extension 15800 to schedule an appointment for your updated booster shot.

Anyone coming in for a booster shot should bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Card with them.

The medical center is located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd. The vaccine clinic is located on the 2nd floor of the medical center.