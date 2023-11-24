ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holiday shopping bug has struck Altoona as Black Friday helped kick off the Christmas season with unbeatable deals.

Many Logan Valley Mall shoppers enjoyed being out with family, like Elizabeth Gibbs from Philadelphia shopping with her grandchild.

“I used to enjoy the busy environment before the internet became popular. Nowadays, it takes away the fun that used to exist. I remember when the cabbage patch dolls were popular, and there were so many people gathered outside around 4 o’clock.” Gibbs said.

It’s a family tradition for shopper Kylie Swartz to go out with her family and boyfriend, and she was happy to do so.

“It’s nice to just look around, especially in malls where it’s usually a ghost town. Seeing people all around is definitely a little weird sometimes, but in the end, I think it’s a good thing,” Swartz said.

Small business owners like Steve Kozak anticipate Black Friday to boost sales.

“It helps smaller businesses when larger stores bring in more people,” Kozak said.

Mall management noticed foot traffic a bit later in the morning this year, but they expect a strong finish to the day compared to last year’s morning rush at 7 a.m.