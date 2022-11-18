CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Black Moshannon State Park will be hosting a Science Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – Noon the park will be hosting several events that are geared towards aged 7-12.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be running the event.

While the program is geared towards those ages anyone is welcome to attend. During the event participants can make fake snow and see a snowstorm in a jar. While watching the snowstorm, we will discuss how it relates to a real snowstorm.

They’ll also be able to paint a snow measuring stick, then go fishing for ice cubes. See how animals are able to survive the frigid waters during the winter, and go for a short hike to see the home of one of these animals.

There will also be an opportunity to paint a snowman with puffy “snow” paint.

Please pre-register due to limited supplies. You can register here.