CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Black Moshannon State Park in Philipsburg will be hosting two events in the next week.

The first event is archery lessons and they’re scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 5. The lessons will cover the basics behind archery from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. The age limit for this event is 9 years or older.

All equipment for the lessons will be provided. If you wish to take part in the lessons, meet at the Organized Group Tent Area.

The second event is a lunar eclipse viewing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the park, this will be the last total lunar eclipse that we will see in Pennsylvania until 2025.

Participants in this event will be able to watch the eclipse over the Black Moshannon Lake from 4 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

To take part in the second event meet at Boat Launch #4 on Beaver Road.

Both activities will be canceled at any time if there is inclement weather or cloud cover. For more information or for updates you can follow the park on Facebook.