(WTAJ)–The first Thursday of May marks the annual National Day of Prayer, which allows people to show their gratitude for all their blessings, and all regions unite in prayer.

The day was proclaimed back in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman. A majority of the country and groups in Blair and Cambria counties participated in the holiday with ceremonies at noon.

The 2023’s theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.” That comes from James 5:16B in the Bible. That means to confess your sins and pray over each to help others heal.

The ceremonies had multiple religious leaders praying over different types of people such as veterans and military, government officials, media and educators. Pastor Lee Workman said this is an occasion where they see the love of the county and teamwork come together.

“It’s a one day out of the year, we take the first Thursday in May, and we just pray for our government, media, different people, and others in general,” Workman said.

Altoona City Councilman David Butterbaugh was the keystone speaker for the Blair County ceremony. He spoke about how more people should read the Bible and get to know God through the words.

However, he said it’s a blessing that folks can gather in prayer in this country. He noted how other countries don’t have the luxury don’t have freedom of religion.

“It means a lot in our country that we still have the liberty throughout our country to have gatherings like this,” Butterbaugh said. “As in many places in the world, it’s not legal but punishable by various degrees. We’re so blessed to live in a country where we can gather and pray together and ask the Lord to help us as a nation.”

Butterbaugh believes this day serves as a reminder to incorporate praying into your everyday routine. Additionally, being able to gather and pray is something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“Today is a great day to remind us to be in the habit of praying whether it’s for our country, our military, for our government, first responders that make a great impact on our lives,” Butterbaugh said.