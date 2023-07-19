ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location of the Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The organization began moving to its new home at 2612 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona in June. On Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. the celebration was held to mark the occasion. The association provides support services and life-skills meetings to blind and visually impaired clients.

It also offers vision screenings for pre-school aged children as well as an eye safety program. The non-profit organization was established in 1926 and incorporated in 1953. In 2004 it became Blair/Clearfield Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The CEO of the organization, Tina Walter, says she’s thrilled with the new location.

“It’s nicer, it’s bigger, we were all crowded in one room before,” Walters said. “Now everyone has their own office, we have a space just for our clients on their own when they come in every Wednesday for their life group meetings, so that’s really nice for them.”

“It helps with keeping them independent, it keeps them in their homes so they don’t have to go to a nursing home, it keeps them to be able to do things, to feel better about themselves, to get them out, and give them a sense of I can do this, I may need a little help but I can do this”

The organization also offers educational programs for children on how to keep their vision healthy.