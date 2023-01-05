ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action program is seeking additional volunteers help with their annual PIT (Point-of-Time) count.

The PIT count tallies sheltered and unsheltered homeless people on a single night in January. The goal is to get an accurate number of people to give to the Housing and Urban Development and other agencies to assist in ending the issue.

This count is done at the same time throughout the United States. Blair County Community Action is required to conduct count across Blair and Cambria counties.

Volunteers must be able to walk to these areas they need to be searched. Volunteers must register so the program can determine what areas people are most comfortable exploring.

Volunteers will receive training and be split into teams of at least two to go out to the popular homeless locations and conduct surveys. Blair County Community Action Executive Director Christine Zernick said they want to make this a community effort.

When volunteers approach someone who is homeless, the person will receive a care package, sleeping bags and a tent. The care package includes emergency blankets, toiletries, hats, gloves and food.

Afterwards, those who are homeless and volunteers are welcome to their catered dinner at Hope Drop In center on 9th Ave. PIT Coordinator Amber Urish said the homeless crisis in the area is rising, and this number is vital for determining how assist the area.

“There is a big crisis now. The numbers are exaggerated, and that’s a really big reason why we’re trying to make this a big event, to try to get our community involved,” Urish said. “So we can serve these people as best we can with how much of a demand its been on Blair County this year.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Folks interested in volunteering can contact Amber Urish by email at amber.urish@blaircap.org or by phone 814-946-3651 ext. 110.