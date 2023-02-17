BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Conemaugh Health System is celebrating the opening of a new facility in their Roaring Spring location.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Conemaugh Nason Cardiac Rehabilitation for their new cardiac center.

The new facility offers the latest equipment to aid in the treatment and recovery of cardiac patients, including treadmills, stationary bikes, NuSteps, and free weights. The customized outpatient program is clinically supervised by a team of specialized nurses and is available to patients with mild to severe heart problems, including those who have had a heart attack, heart failure, or heart surgery.

Dr. Tarun Tandon, a Board-certified Interventional Cardiologist, explained that cardiac rehabilitation is a critical part of the recovery journey and overall well-being.

“Chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue can interfere with daily life,” Tandon said. “Cardiac rehab can help alleviate those symptoms as you build a stronger body and learn habits you need to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.”

The rehab program focuses on three pillars of care including physical activity, nutrition, and stress management.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. More than 800,000 people in the U.S. have a heart attack each year.

“We know that interventions, such as cardiac rehab, can slow or reverse these trends and lower mortality risks,” Michelle Buttry, Chief Nursing Officer at Nason said. “We also know that cardiac rehab can help prevent another, perhaps more serious heart attack, help build heart-healthy habits, and restore your health. That is why we are here today.”