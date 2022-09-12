BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Keystone Custom Homes and Development’s seven planned townhomes in the Holiday Hills neighborhood in Hollidaysburg, an expansion to its preexisting eight townhomes, are good to go after Blair County Planning said the apartments will decrease storm water runoff after development.

“We’ve gone through the planning commission,” CEO Drew Swope said. “[We’re] waiting for final approval and a checklist on [Hollidaysburg] Borough Council, but everything else is in order.”

Swope said his company wanted to expand in the area after demand for homes and apartments has increased over the past two years.

Blair County Planning’s summary for its findings in pre-development and post-development peak rates of runoff for the new townhome location. The runoff rates are in cubic feet per second, which starts at the point where the runoff exits the drainage system and goes into a river, stream, etc. Blair County said all runoff rates among any period of time must decrease to meet requirements.

Hollidaysburg resident and watchdog President Regis Nale say he isn’t against the new townhomes, but he does question where the stormwater is going.

“”No one wants to do storm water management. They wanna do what we call storm water diversion. Just divert it towards the river,” Nale said.

Nale says that this storm water diversion could cause flooding for residents as the water fills sewers. The Hollidaysburg Borough Council announced on Saturday, Sept. 10 that they received $100,000 this year to look at storm water issues.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Blair County Planning Director David McFarland says the water from the Holiday Hills Apartments would go in the opposite direction. He also confirmed the construction company met all requirements for stormwater runoff in its planning.

According to Keystone Custom Homes and Development plans a stormwater management basin below the new townhome location will discharge on a hill facing northwest towards Duncansville.