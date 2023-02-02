ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th.

People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options.

All funds raised for the events benefit the Families United for Change non-profit organization. This group works to change the stigma involved with substance use disorder.

Families United for Change Coordinator Marianne Sinisi said she has no fundraising goal this year, but she’s looking forward to the turnout. In addition to plenty of food there will also be basket raffles.

“I was just in awe of how many people showed up,” Sinisi said. “We threw this together last year in just a few weeks, and this year we’re a little bit more prepared, and I’m hoping for the same turnout maybe even more which would be great.”

There will also be an appearance from current Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge. Bainbridge is an advocate for substance abuse stigma since it affects her family personally.

The event is being held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Catholic War Vets Club on 290 Valley Ave in Altoona.