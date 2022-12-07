ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wednesday, Dec. 7 was US Marine Corps Veteran Lloyd Peck’s 91st birthday — which happens to also be the anniversary of Pearl Harbor. But that’s far from the main reason he was celebrated at the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center.

Peck’s wife said he never leaves the house without his red US Marine Corps hat.

Peck is getting ready to step down as Blair County War Veterans Council Commander, a position he has held for 10 years after serving active duty from the late 1940s to the late 50s.

Friends, family and VA staff thanked him for his dedication and promise to helping others for so many years. They enjoyed some cake while giving him presents, like a new red US Marines baseball cap to replace his old one, which his wife said he never goes outside their house without.

He said it’s time for retirement so that he can focus on some health issues he’s having.

“I have trouble standing,” Peck said. “But I’ll still help them and guide them in anything I can do to help the people out. Especially the veterans.”

Peck opening his presents…

Including his brand new red hat!

He was such a good, well-liked commander that nobody wanted him to step down from his position.

“He’s kept the council going for the last ten years,” Council Sergeant at Arms Willard Boyer said. “We used to change officers every two years, then people from Bellwood got in here for five years, now Lloyd’s been here for 10 years.

His kindness and selflessness go way beyond fighting in the Korean War and serving on the council.

“I belonged in the Honor Guard. I’ve done 357 funerals,” Peck said. “I’ve got 56 veterans into the VA here that didn’t know they could have benefits coming, which now they have.”

Peck shaking hands with his good friend Boyer.

Peck asked Mike McDonough, the current Senior Vice Commander, who he’s known for over 13 years, to take his place as lead dog, which McDonough said will be a tough task.

“I can’t fill his shoes,” McDonough said. “But I’ll be able to try to do what he did. For being 91, he’s so alert to everything. He doesn’t forget anybody or anything. If you meet Lloyd, he’s always asking what he can do for you.”