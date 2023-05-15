BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friendship Volunteer Fire Company, which serves the Roaring Spring area, is asking the borough for public funding to stay afloat with increasing expenses.

The department, which has run on donations and fundraising since 1894, is asking for a one mill property tax increase, which is estimated to equal $130,000 in revenue.

Without it, the company may not have enough to keep its doors open. That price doesn’t include equipment, training and maintenance expenses.

Borough Council President Rodney Green said, for example, the department will need to replace a rescue truck soon, which would cost at least $1,000,000.

“These aren’t items you can go up to True Value and pick them up off the shelf,” Green said. “They’re all special equipment, whether it be the jackets, breathing apparatus, things like that. In addition, their equipment has to be inspected, and it has to be insured.”

Green understands they have to keep the financial responsibilities in mind for the borough. He said the hike would be, on average, an $8.33 monthly increase per household.

“We’ve received a number of supportive comments, we’ve also received some comments where people are concerned about a tax increase,” Green said. “It’s a pretty significant increase for us to go up an entire million.”

But without a fire department, not only are people more likely to lose their homes, but homeowners insurance rates would jump as well.

“Having a fire company actually reduces the homeowner’s policy for fire coverage when you’re in a borough like ours,” Green said. “When you have fire hydrants and a water system and everything, it helps.”

Green said Friendship Fire Company is lucky if they get donations from about 15% of the borough’s population, and so much of a volunteer firefighter’s work goes into raising money.

“Who wants to join an organization where you might be spending 30 to 40 weekends doing fundraising?” Green said.

With keeping residents’ safety, and wallets, in mind, Green said he isn’t sure they’ll get all they’re asking for, but expects at least some sort of compensation.

“Even though the request is for $130,000 I’m not sure whether we’ll be able to do that entire amount or not,” Green said. “This might be a way to get a smaller contribution from everyone.”

The next steps are further council discussions and a public meeting in June.