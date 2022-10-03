Music stands are available in various materials, sizes and colors and are both affordable and essential items for most musicians.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – After a hiatus from performing during the pandemic and then a successful return to singing in 2021-2022, the Blair Concert Chorale is embarking on the 2022-2023 season.

There will be 3 performances by the group. They are titled, “The Kingdom”, “The Power” and “The Glory”.

The 2022-2023 Season will open with “The Kingdom”, on Saturday, October 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church. The church is located at 14th Street and 12th Avenue in Altoona.

General Admission tickets are $15 for Adults and $8 for Students, available at Thompson’s Pharmacies (Chestnut Avenue and Hollidaysburg), through EVENTBRITE, and at the door.

The Blair Concert Chorale is under the direction of Christopher Bartley. Bartley became Artistic Director of the Blair Concert Chorale in May 2020. He is also the Music Director and instructor of music at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg where he conducts the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers.

The 2022-2023 season will continue with “The Power” on Saturday, December 10 from 7 – 10 p.m.

The final show, “The Glory”, will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

“The Power” and “The Glory” will take place at ArtsAltoona, which is located at 2212 6th Ave.

Tickets for the concert are also available by emailing: manager@blairconcertchorale.org.