BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County 911 is facing a staffing shortage and to help fight this they’ll be hosting their first ever open interviews.

The interviews are designed to be a one-stop shop with tours, pre-employment test simulations, and potential on-the-spot interviews. Blair County’s 911 coordinator says anyone that enjoys helping or making a difference is encouraged to apply.

“Having that willingness to want to help people and make a difference and necessarily being hands-on but being on the back side and being the first first responder to any emergency,” Susan Ammerman, 911 coordinator for Blair County said.

Here are when the open interviews will take place:

July 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.

“This isn’t just a job, this is a career. it has to be something you love and are passionate about,” Ammerman added.

You don’t have to be a Blair County resident to apply, but you will have to meet a list of other qualifications.

Qualifications:

18 years of age

No experience necessary

Able to work nights, weekends and holidays

Pass a criminal background check

Pass a pre-employment drug test

Benefits

Healthcare insurance

Sick time

Vacation time

Short term disability

Optional Dental and AFLAC programs

14 paid holidays

County retirement

The training started rate is $13.88/hour and the trained dispatcher rate is $16.30/hour. You would be working 12-hour shifts (14 days per month) with every other weekend off.

For additional information, you can contact them at 814-940-5900.