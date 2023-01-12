ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Multiple Blair County leaders gathered Thursday morning to discuss the county’s current state and issues at the Chamber’s breakfast club meeting.

This breakfast discussed ongoing issues affecting the county people. Chamber officials asked questions on affordable housing, Children, Youth, and Family worker shortage, the trail system, broadband, and American Rescue Plan funds.

Through the hour-long breakfast, the commissioners gave brief updates on their plans for each issue. Additionally, they’ve discussed what’s been done so far.

Commissioner Laura Burke said they’re utilizing the American Rescue Plan funding wisely, so they don’t have to raise taxes. For affordable housing, they have a few funds going such as the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and a demolition fund. However, Burke said it’s a broader issue of supply and demand in housing.

When it comes to CYF, they mentioned how they hired an Executive Director and Assistant Director. So far, they’re heading in a promising direction by rebuilding relationships that were strained by the pandemic.

In terms of broadband, Commissioner Bruce Erb, mentioned the ongoing efforts with the Allegheny Broadband group. Also, the county plans to perform a fiber study using ARPA funding to see the costs of expanding fiber network.

A question not mentioned was about the status of the Blair County Prison. Burke commented they plan to use the recommendations from the feasibility study the county is conducting.

Burke said there’s still much work that needs to be done, but they’re hopeful. It’ll continue to be a collaborative effort to make Blair County a place where people want to work.

“There’s a lot of things to be hopeful for in solving some of these long-standing issues that we’ve had,” Burke said. “Looking forward to working with our partners with the business community and other industries to make Blair County a better place to work and live.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burke said another county focus is to continue to fulfill their vacancies across all county departments.