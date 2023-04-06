BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Blair County Airport will soon provide 14 weekly flights to Philadelphia beginning in May.

Contour Airlines will now offer early flights to their Tuesday and Saturday schedules between May and October. That means the airport will have two departing flights daily to Philadelphia. Additionally, they’ll have two returning flights to Altoona.

Airport Manager Tracy Plessinger said these flights would add more convenience for the community. He added these new flights show how much Contour Airlines has trust within the Altoona community.

“Two flights a day, every day, seven days a week, which gives people more options for connectivity in Philadelphia,” Plessinger said. “If they’re coming home on the weekend on a Saturday morning, it gives them a chance to get home earlier. We’re just real happy that Contour decided to add those flights. It shows their confidence in Altoona as one of their base airports.”

Plessinger said Contour usually offers 12 flights to their airport partners; however, they had an extra plane and crew available to make the flights possible. That helps keep up with the potential demand during peak travel months.

“The summer and into October that’s a prime travel season for leisure and business,” Plessinger said. “Hopefully, we can capture some of that and see how well that Saturday and Tuesday flights work.”

Contour Airlines began services with Altoona in October, only having services to Philadelphia. These 30-minute flights offer full jet service; including flight attendants, snacks and beverages.

Plessinger said they received positive feedback since the flights began. He noted that more people are accepting the change in services and starting to see the convenience.

Contour Station Manager Brian Ford said travelers love the service both in and out of the aircraft. The airline serves the community and provides convenience.

“We’ve never had a jet service in this airport. It’s new to Altoona,” Ford said. “Getting on board a passenger jet with a flight attendant and a 30-minute flight to Philadelphia where they make those connections has been very exciting for our passengers. They love the service.”

Flights can be booked on the airline website through October. Both managers recommend booking early so the cost is lower. Whether these flights will become permanent additions remains to be determined.