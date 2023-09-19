MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s a rare opportunity to fly in an authentic Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft, but it’s only for a limited time.

From Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, guests can visit the Altoona-Blair County Airport and ride in the aircraft. The opportunity comes as part of the Fabulous Ford Weekend hosted by Fly Altoona. However, the plane isn’t the only thing you can experience.

There will be a cruise-in with vintage and customized Ford vehicles. Guests are invited to bring their classic Fords.

“We’re hoping people can come out this weekend. If you’re a real Ford fan, you can come see the airplane. You can come see some classic Fords,” Tracy Plessinger, Manager of the Altoona-Blair County Airport said.

But even if you aren’t a Ford fan, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Martinsburg Fire Department will be providing food. There will be details about learning to fly with Air Conrad, and a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter will be on display.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Reservations are required to ride on the aircraft. To reserve your spot on the Ford Tri-Motor, click here.