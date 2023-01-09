(WTAJ) – With inflation and rising costs it can be tempting to find the cheapest deals for traveling, but saving a few bucks by using an online travel agency instead of booking directly could hurt you later.

The Altoona-Blair County Airport’s service provider, Contour Airlines, says that there is a consistent trend of customers booking flights using a third party like Expedia or Travelocity, then those flights getting canceled and leaving passengers scrambling.

In those situations, Contour Airline says there’s not much they can do to accommodate them, except to ask them to contact the original third party they booked their tickets through.

Station Manager Brian Ford says that customers could be waiting on their phones for hours to get in contact with their travel site. Ford says he understands the frustration and confusion that the situation can cause, but says the bottom line is that when you use a third party you’re their customer, not the airlines.

“When we have a snow storm, and we can’t fly because of weather, a flight gets cancelled,” Ford said. “On our end, we can easily reaccommodate everybody to the next available flight. But if we look in the system and see they booked third-party, there’s nothing we can do about it. Sometimes they’re on hold for hours waiting.”

Flights aren’t the only concern at the Altoona-Blair County Airport. The Avis-Budget car rental service says that customers experience the same problems with car rentals.

They said that some companies are letting patrons book with a company that no longer works at the airport. In those situations they end up having to make a new reservation and then continue the same long fights with the third party booking sire in order to get a refund.