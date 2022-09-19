BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona airport will continue to provide rental car services even with the changes to their airline services.

Beginning October 1, people needing a rental car can book one through the Avis brand website. Once all set up is complete, the Altoona airport will be a selection spot for rental vehicles.

Altoona Airport Manager Tracy Plessinger said that the number of cars the county will receive would depend on the demand. He noted that Avis would continue to provide cars as long as the demand remains high.

The rental car service provides an advantage for those traveling in and those in the community. Since Avis is a national brand, the service has a sense of confidence and reliability.

Plessinger also said this is meant for everyone in the nearby communities. That means even those who do not use the airport are welcome to the rental cars. That helps with the current low number of rental cars available to the county.

“There’s a scarcity of rental cars nationwide, especially in Blair County,” Plessinger said. “This is going to add another piece to that puzzle to make the airport more accessible to everyone but also for the community to give them another resource and service they never had in the past.”

The change to Contour Airlines begins on Tuesday, October 4, where two flights are expected to leave Altoona daily.